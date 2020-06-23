Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction tennis court

Located in Great Park near Cadence Park, this cozy 3-bedroom, 3 full bath, and approximately 2,080 SQFT detached home is ready for immediate move-in. It’s a brand new home of Adagio Plan I and situated at the corner facing the park and Cadence park School. It’s quiet and private with abundant natural light.

Interior is being upgraded to laminate flooring throughout the house and the landscaping is under construction. This home features one bedroom/one full bath on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with large Quartz counter-tops with full back splash, stainless steel appliances, a wide functional center island and recessed lights. Master suite offers ample walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, and separate tub and shower with a distant view to the mountains. An open great room flows seamlessly to the kitchen and backyard. All the appliances are professional grades including washer and dryer.

The Community park offers Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool and Spa. Easy access to 133/405/5 freeways and minutes from Irvine Spectrum, and award-winning schools.