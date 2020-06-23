All apartments in Irvine
131 Theme
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Theme

131 Theme · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

131 Theme, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Located in Great Park near Cadence Park, this cozy 3-bedroom, 3 full bath, and approximately 2,080 SQFT detached home is ready for immediate move-in. It’s a brand new home of Adagio Plan I and situated at the corner facing the park and Cadence park School. It’s quiet and private with abundant natural light.
Interior is being upgraded to laminate flooring throughout the house and the landscaping is under construction. This home features one bedroom/one full bath on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with large Quartz counter-tops with full back splash, stainless steel appliances, a wide functional center island and recessed lights. Master suite offers ample walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, and separate tub and shower with a distant view to the mountains. An open great room flows seamlessly to the kitchen and backyard. All the appliances are professional grades including washer and dryer.
The Community park offers Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool and Spa. Easy access to 133/405/5 freeways and minutes from Irvine Spectrum, and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Theme have any available units?
131 Theme doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 131 Theme have?
Some of 131 Theme's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Theme currently offering any rent specials?
131 Theme isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Theme pet-friendly?
No, 131 Theme is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 Theme offer parking?
No, 131 Theme does not offer parking.
Does 131 Theme have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Theme offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Theme have a pool?
Yes, 131 Theme has a pool.
Does 131 Theme have accessible units?
No, 131 Theme does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Theme have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Theme has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Theme have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Theme does not have units with air conditioning.
