120 parkwood

Amenities
Luxury town home of Eastwood in Irvine. Elevating the beauty of attached new home design of Delano Plan 2, which offers open floor plan home with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Modern style long with recess lighting and surrounded by windows. A lot of sunlight flushing into this beautiful home. Upstairs two secondary bedrooms share a full bath with dual vanities. The master suite features a balcony and resort retreat with soaking tub and separate shower. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top and island and stainless steel appliances. Nearby amenities including club house, pools, parks and so much more! Award winning Irvine Unified Schools are just steps away.