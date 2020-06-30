120 parkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Luxury town home of Eastwood in Irvine. Elevating the beauty of attached new home design of Delano Plan 2, which offers open floor plan home with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Modern style long with recess lighting and surrounded by windows. A lot of sunlight flushing into this beautiful home. Upstairs two secondary bedrooms share a full bath with dual vanities. The master suite features a balcony and resort retreat with soaking tub and separate shower. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top and island and stainless steel appliances. Nearby amenities including club house, pools, parks and so much more! Award winning Irvine Unified Schools are just steps away.