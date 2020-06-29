120 Clearbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool tennis court

Turnkey upper unit two bedroom, two full bathroom home. Close to top rated Irvine schools! Spacious open concept floor plan. The kitchen has brand new appliances, new counter tops and soft close cabinets. The home offers new flooring throughout, renovated bathrooms with new vanities, high ceilings, bright big windows in the living room, inside laundry and a front patio. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Unit comes with a covered carport close to the unit and there is plenty of street parking. Parks and pools are close by and this home is walking distance to the schools. Great Woodbridge location with access to the lake, multiple pools, tennis courts and much more. Small pet will be considered at an additional pet charge per month.