Irvine, CA
120 Clearbrook
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

120 Clearbrook

120 Clearbrook · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

120 Clearbrook, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Turnkey upper unit two bedroom, two full bathroom home. Close to top rated Irvine schools! Spacious open concept floor plan. The kitchen has brand new appliances, new counter tops and soft close cabinets. The home offers new flooring throughout, renovated bathrooms with new vanities, high ceilings, bright big windows in the living room, inside laundry and a front patio. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Unit comes with a covered carport close to the unit and there is plenty of street parking. Parks and pools are close by and this home is walking distance to the schools. Great Woodbridge location with access to the lake, multiple pools, tennis courts and much more. Small pet will be considered at an additional pet charge per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Clearbrook have any available units?
120 Clearbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Clearbrook have?
Some of 120 Clearbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Clearbrook currently offering any rent specials?
120 Clearbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Clearbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Clearbrook is pet friendly.
Does 120 Clearbrook offer parking?
Yes, 120 Clearbrook offers parking.
Does 120 Clearbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Clearbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Clearbrook have a pool?
Yes, 120 Clearbrook has a pool.
Does 120 Clearbrook have accessible units?
No, 120 Clearbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Clearbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Clearbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Clearbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Clearbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
