Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

12 Exeter

12 Exeter · (949) 451-1200
Location

12 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,648

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Stylish 2 bedrooms, two-story condo, remodeled to perfection! Home is a short walk or drive to the University of Irvine and nationally recognized University High School. Both schools ranked in the top tier! Most desirable location for any family. Lovely large condo in a great University Town Center location. Downstairs great room, adjoining light and bright kitchen with granite countertops & dual stainless steel sink. Breakfast bar and dining area. Patio off the dining area. Granite fireplace in great room & downstairs powder room with inside laundry area. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has his/hers closet space and plenty of it! Large secondary bedroom. This community has pools, spa, volleyball, sports court, and playgrounds. Walking distance to great shopping and dining areas as well as Newport Beach, Transportation Corridor, Freeways, and the Beach.
To view home please text or call Darlene Herman 714-337-2817

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Exeter have any available units?
12 Exeter has a unit available for $2,648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Exeter have?
Some of 12 Exeter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
12 Exeter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 12 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Exeter offer parking?
No, 12 Exeter does not offer parking.
Does 12 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Exeter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 12 Exeter has a pool.
Does 12 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 12 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Exeter has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
