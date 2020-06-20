Amenities

Stylish 2 bedrooms, two-story condo, remodeled to perfection! Home is a short walk or drive to the University of Irvine and nationally recognized University High School. Both schools ranked in the top tier! Most desirable location for any family. Lovely large condo in a great University Town Center location. Downstairs great room, adjoining light and bright kitchen with granite countertops & dual stainless steel sink. Breakfast bar and dining area. Patio off the dining area. Granite fireplace in great room & downstairs powder room with inside laundry area. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has his/hers closet space and plenty of it! Large secondary bedroom. This community has pools, spa, volleyball, sports court, and playgrounds. Walking distance to great shopping and dining areas as well as Newport Beach, Transportation Corridor, Freeways, and the Beach.

To view home please text or call Darlene Herman 714-337-2817