115 waterman

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful DETACHED home is located in the highly desirable West Irvine community. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Formal dining room, living room and attached 2 car garage. Recently painted exterior and freshly painted interior wall. New flooring second floor and kitchen and new tiles laundry room and all bathrooms. New counter tops for kitchen. Walking distance to award winning Myford Elementary School. Attending reputable Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High School. Enjoy the amenities of the community pool, spa, tennis courts, parks, children's play area, walking trails and more. Very easy access to shopping and dining and freeways!