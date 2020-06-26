All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

115 waterman

115 Waterman · No Longer Available
Location

115 Waterman, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful DETACHED home is located in the highly desirable West Irvine community. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Formal dining room, living room and attached 2 car garage. Recently painted exterior and freshly painted interior wall. New flooring second floor and kitchen and new tiles laundry room and all bathrooms. New counter tops for kitchen. Walking distance to award winning Myford Elementary School. Attending reputable Pioneer Middle School and Beckman High School. Enjoy the amenities of the community pool, spa, tennis courts, parks, children's play area, walking trails and more. Very easy access to shopping and dining and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 waterman have any available units?
115 waterman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 waterman have?
Some of 115 waterman's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 waterman currently offering any rent specials?
115 waterman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 waterman pet-friendly?
No, 115 waterman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 waterman offer parking?
Yes, 115 waterman offers parking.
Does 115 waterman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 waterman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 waterman have a pool?
Yes, 115 waterman has a pool.
Does 115 waterman have accessible units?
No, 115 waterman does not have accessible units.
Does 115 waterman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 waterman has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 waterman have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 waterman does not have units with air conditioning.
