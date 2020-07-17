All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 113 Pusan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Pusan Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

113 Pusan Way

113 Pusan · (949) 783-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Pusan, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the center of village of Great Park, this gorgeous residence boasts a desirable private location with charming curb appeal. Fabulous floor plan features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. The open layout makes a striking impression, light-filled rooms, and breathtaking upgrades with no expense spared. Expanded chef’s kitchen features extensive counter space and cabinetry, stainless appliances, and large island overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Splendid hardwood flooring covers whole house and tiles cover all wet area. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath tub and separate shower. Generous-sized secondary bedrooms and convenient inside laundry offer comfortable living space for the entire family. American heritage community with greenhouse, club room, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and BBQ grills. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Market Place. Attending award winning Irvine Unified school District. Walking distance to Schools. The house is ready for moving your family in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Pusan Way have any available units?
113 Pusan Way has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Pusan Way have?
Some of 113 Pusan Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Pusan Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Pusan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Pusan Way pet-friendly?
No, 113 Pusan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Pusan Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Pusan Way offers parking.
Does 113 Pusan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Pusan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Pusan Way have a pool?
Yes, 113 Pusan Way has a pool.
Does 113 Pusan Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Pusan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Pusan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Pusan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Pusan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Pusan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 113 Pusan Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity