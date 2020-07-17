113 Pusan Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the center of village of Great Park, this gorgeous residence boasts a desirable private location with charming curb appeal. Fabulous floor plan features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. The open layout makes a striking impression, light-filled rooms, and breathtaking upgrades with no expense spared. Expanded chef’s kitchen features extensive counter space and cabinetry, stainless appliances, and large island overlooking casual dining and spacious great room. Splendid hardwood flooring covers whole house and tiles cover all wet area. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath tub and separate shower. Generous-sized secondary bedrooms and convenient inside laundry offer comfortable living space for the entire family. American heritage community with greenhouse, club room, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and BBQ grills. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Market Place. Attending award winning Irvine Unified school District. Walking distance to Schools. The house is ready for moving your family in!