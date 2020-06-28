111 Spacial

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool playground clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

BRAND NEW Estrella floorplan Toll Brothers house located at Guard-gated Altair community. The luxury two-story, single family home is fully furnished! 5 beds and 5.5 baths in the photos and outdoor living spaces perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Home features Solar Panels and Smart Home System. The whole house is fully upgraded with beautiful countertop and flooring. The high-level built-in refrigerator, washer, dryer, and all the other appliances are ready to use. Enjoy many amenities at the brand new club house featuring pools, spas, playgrounds and much more.