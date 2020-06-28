All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 111 Spacial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
111 Spacial
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

111 Spacial

111 Spacial · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

111 Spacial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
BRAND NEW Estrella floorplan Toll Brothers house located at Guard-gated Altair community. The luxury two-story, single family home is fully furnished! 5 beds and 5.5 baths in the photos and outdoor living spaces perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Home features Solar Panels and Smart Home System. The whole house is fully upgraded with beautiful countertop and flooring. The high-level built-in refrigerator, washer, dryer, and all the other appliances are ready to use. Enjoy many amenities at the brand new club house featuring pools, spas, playgrounds and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Spacial have any available units?
111 Spacial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 Spacial have?
Some of 111 Spacial's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Spacial currently offering any rent specials?
111 Spacial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Spacial pet-friendly?
No, 111 Spacial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 111 Spacial offer parking?
No, 111 Spacial does not offer parking.
Does 111 Spacial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Spacial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Spacial have a pool?
Yes, 111 Spacial has a pool.
Does 111 Spacial have accessible units?
No, 111 Spacial does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Spacial have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Spacial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Spacial have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Spacial does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology