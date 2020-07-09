11 Iroquois Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

Terrific cul-de-sac location, this bright and open Independence home is located in a superb school district. With five bedrooms and three full baths in nearly 2,300 square feet, including a BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, this home has been well cared-for and beautifully upgraded. The big living room is open to the family room off the kitchen, which has been beautifully upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. An abundance of natural sunlight enters through the white plantation shutters, and the floorplan is ideal for visiting guests or your teenager looking for a private space. In addition to the downstairs bedroom and bath, four additional bedrooms upstairs include a huge master and a secondary bedroom across the landing that is big enough to act as a second master suite with its own adjacent office space, or even a spacious media room. Relax in the big backyard in summer with a casual barbecue, or take a quick 7-minute drive to Tustin Sportspark or the popular Tustin Marketplace with upscale shopping and dining.