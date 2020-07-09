All apartments in Irvine
11 Iroquois Court
11 Iroquois Court

11 Iroquois Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11 Iroquois Ct, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Terrific cul-de-sac location, this bright and open Independence home is located in a superb school district. With five bedrooms and three full baths in nearly 2,300 square feet, including a BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, this home has been well cared-for and beautifully upgraded. The big living room is open to the family room off the kitchen, which has been beautifully upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. An abundance of natural sunlight enters through the white plantation shutters, and the floorplan is ideal for visiting guests or your teenager looking for a private space. In addition to the downstairs bedroom and bath, four additional bedrooms upstairs include a huge master and a secondary bedroom across the landing that is big enough to act as a second master suite with its own adjacent office space, or even a spacious media room. Relax in the big backyard in summer with a casual barbecue, or take a quick 7-minute drive to Tustin Sportspark or the popular Tustin Marketplace with upscale shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Iroquois Court have any available units?
11 Iroquois Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Iroquois Court have?
Some of 11 Iroquois Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Iroquois Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Iroquois Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Iroquois Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Iroquois Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Iroquois Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Iroquois Court offers parking.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have a pool?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Iroquois Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have units with air conditioning.

