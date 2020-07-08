All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:06 PM

102 Chestnut Grove

102 Chestnut Grv · No Longer Available
Location

102 Chestnut Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Laurel Home In Coveted Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood, This Four Bedrooms Three Bathroom including One bedroom and One bathroom on main floor. The highly upgrade kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to Great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. Upstairs master suite includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. Hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, report-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location! The house will be available on 6-25-2019. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Chestnut Grove have any available units?
102 Chestnut Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Chestnut Grove have?
Some of 102 Chestnut Grove's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Chestnut Grove currently offering any rent specials?
102 Chestnut Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Chestnut Grove pet-friendly?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove offer parking?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not offer parking.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove have a pool?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not have a pool.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove have accessible units?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Chestnut Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Chestnut Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

