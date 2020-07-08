102 Chestnut Grove

Amenities

Beautiful Laurel Home In Coveted Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood, This Four Bedrooms Three Bathroom including One bedroom and One bathroom on main floor. The highly upgrade kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to Great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. Upstairs master suite includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. Hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, report-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location! The house will be available on 6-25-2019. Please verify all info.