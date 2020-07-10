101 Sky Heights

Amenities

Brand new two-story contemporary Single-Family Design home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the guard-gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills, Corner lot with big backyard. It has bright open floor plan with $60k+ option upgraded. Mountain view from backyard. Walking in Pantry has large space.Customized curtain.The design concept of the backyard is very simple with low maintenance requirements. is conveniently located within 3 Mins walking distance to the resort-style community park and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.