All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 101 Sky Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
101 Sky Heights
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

101 Sky Heights

101 Sky Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 Sky Heights, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new two-story contemporary Single-Family Design home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the guard-gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills, Corner lot with big backyard. It has bright open floor plan with $60k+ option upgraded. Mountain view from backyard. Walking in Pantry has large space.Customized curtain.The design concept of the backyard is very simple with low maintenance requirements. is conveniently located within 3 Mins walking distance to the resort-style community park and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Sky Heights have any available units?
101 Sky Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Sky Heights have?
Some of 101 Sky Heights's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Sky Heights currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sky Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sky Heights pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sky Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Sky Heights offer parking?
Yes, 101 Sky Heights offers parking.
Does 101 Sky Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Sky Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sky Heights have a pool?
No, 101 Sky Heights does not have a pool.
Does 101 Sky Heights have accessible units?
No, 101 Sky Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sky Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Sky Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sky Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Sky Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology