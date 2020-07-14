Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool on-site laundry hot tub internet access package receiving

Regency Palms Apartments: Enjoy the beach lifestyle! Walk to restaurants, the grocery store & Central Park. Cook out by the pool with friends or ride your bike to the Huntington Beach Pier. Our lower level Regency Palm apartments have great patios to accommodate pets -- even large dogs are welcome! Easy access to the 405 and the 22 freeway from our Regency Palms apartments.