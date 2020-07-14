All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like Regency Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
Regency Palms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:41 AM

Regency Palms

6762 Warner Ave · (714) 702-1339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Goldenwest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H8G · Avail. Jul 23

$1,843

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit B8W · Avail. Jul 30

$1,916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit W4W · Avail. Jul 23

$2,012

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Regency Palms Apartments: Enjoy the beach lifestyle! Walk to restaurants, the grocery store & Central Park. Cook out by the pool with friends or ride your bike to the Huntington Beach Pier. Our lower level Regency Palm apartments have great patios to accommodate pets -- even large dogs are welcome! Easy access to the 405 and the 22 freeway from our Regency Palms apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 60
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Palms have any available units?
Regency Palms has 7 units available starting at $1,843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Palms have?
Some of Regency Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Palms is pet friendly.
Does Regency Palms offer parking?
Yes, Regency Palms offers parking.
Does Regency Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Palms have a pool?
Yes, Regency Palms has a pool.
Does Regency Palms have accessible units?
No, Regency Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Palms has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Regency Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity