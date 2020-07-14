6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Goldenwest
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit H8G · Avail. Jul 23
$1,843
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft
Unit B8W · Avail. Jul 30
$1,916
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft
Unit W4W · Avail. Jul 23
$2,012
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Palms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Regency Palms Apartments: Enjoy the beach lifestyle! Walk to restaurants, the grocery store & Central Park. Cook out by the pool with friends or ride your bike to the Huntington Beach Pier. Our lower level Regency Palm apartments have great patios to accommodate pets -- even large dogs are welcome! Easy access to the 405 and the 22 freeway from our Regency Palms apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 60
Cats
rent: 45
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Regency Palms have any available units?
Regency Palms has 7 units available starting at $1,843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Palms have?
Some of Regency Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Palms is pet friendly.
Does Regency Palms offer parking?
Yes, Regency Palms offers parking.
Does Regency Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Palms have a pool?
Yes, Regency Palms has a pool.
Does Regency Palms have accessible units?
No, Regency Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Palms has units with air conditioning.