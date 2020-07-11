51 Apartments for rent in Huntington Beach, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,041
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,187
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
55 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
94 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
76 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
56 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,754
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,032
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
24 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,815
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Huntington Beach, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Huntington Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Huntington Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

