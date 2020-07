Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Welcome Home to Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes where you'll experience a superior level of service, convenient interior features and modern amenities! Perfectly situated in Huntington Beach, California, Huntington Highlander Apartment homes offers a unique combination of location, style and affordability. Our wonderful community is conveniently located just off the 405 Freeway and minutes from the beach, Bella Terra and other acclaimed restaurants and entertainment venues! Visit our photo gallery or schedule your private tour today and discover why Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home!



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846