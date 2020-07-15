/
/
/
East Los Angeles College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near East Los Angeles College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,725
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
404 South Moore Avenue
404 South Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1272 sqft
Modern & Spacious Monterey Park Home!! - A modern house with three bedrooms and one bathroom totaling 1,272 square feet with hardwood floor throughout with a lovely pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1021 N Townsend Ave
1021 North Townsend Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Large Front House 3 bds 2 ba - Property Id: 318325 Nice Large house, 3 bds 2 ba, large living room, dining room, kitchen all ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful Front porch. Laundry room, large bedrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1335 S Woods Avenue
1335 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
MODERN COMPLETE REMODELED DUPLEX, 2BEDROOM, 1BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY CLOSET, NEW GAS STOVE AND MICROWAVE, WALL AC & HEAT UNIT, ONSITE PARKING.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
224 S Mcpherrin Avenue
224 Mc Pherrin Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1342 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walk to 99 Ranch market, restaurants, civic center, library, school, transportations, shops, and a well planned park with multiple recreational facilities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
520 S Ferris
520 South Ferris Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Great one bedroom one bath bungalow fully updated with new floors and freshly painted ready to rent!! No shared walls giving you nice privacy, one parking spot available in the carport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1505 1/2 Beverly Terrace
1505 1/2 W Beverly Ter, Montebello, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Apartment for Rent, Montebello - Requirements are 3 times the income to rent, good credit, minimum 2 years employment at the same job or industry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA