All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17692 Cameron Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17692 Cameron Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:58 AM

17692 Cameron Lane

17692 Cameron Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17692 Cameron Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings and skylights making this unit very light and bright. Large master bedroom with 3 floor to ceiling closet doors, this home has good storage and is very roomy. Kitchen has quartz counter, quartz sink with pull out kitchen faucet. Enjoy the quartz bar top ready for bar stools. Open concept living room and dining room. All electric home so only utility bill tenant pays is SCE electricity. Private stairs to front door of this home. Nice patio for a BBQ. Great breeze blows thru this community for ventilation ( no A/C ). This community has a large laundry facility and a jacuzzi for tenants to use. Conveniently located by schools, park, HB hospital, freeways, beach and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17692 Cameron Lane have any available units?
17692 Cameron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17692 Cameron Lane have?
Some of 17692 Cameron Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17692 Cameron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17692 Cameron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17692 Cameron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane offer parking?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane have a pool?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane have accessible units?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17692 Cameron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17692 Cameron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17692 Cameron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles