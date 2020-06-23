17692 Cameron Lane

Amenities

Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings and skylights making this unit very light and bright. Large master bedroom with 3 floor to ceiling closet doors, this home has good storage and is very roomy. Kitchen has quartz counter, quartz sink with pull out kitchen faucet. Enjoy the quartz bar top ready for bar stools. Open concept living room and dining room. All electric home so only utility bill tenant pays is SCE electricity. Private stairs to front door of this home. Nice patio for a BBQ. Great breeze blows thru this community for ventilation ( no A/C ). This community has a large laundry facility and a jacuzzi for tenants to use. Conveniently located by schools, park, HB hospital, freeways, beach and shopping.