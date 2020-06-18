All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3481 Stancrest Dr.

3481 Stancrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3481 Stancrest Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Montecito Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d3e924075 ---- Features: 2 Assigned Parking Spots in Subterranean Garage New Carpet New Stove New Dishwasher Gas Fireplace Central Heat and AC Balcony w/ Storage Closet Breakfast Bar Washer/Dryer in Unit Condo Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, Recreation Room, Fitness Room Blocks from Downtown Montrose Renters Insurance will be required. Excellent Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have any available units?
3481 Stancrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have?
Some of 3481 Stancrest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Stancrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Stancrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Stancrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3481 Stancrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3481 Stancrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3481 Stancrest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3481 Stancrest Dr. has a pool.
Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3481 Stancrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Stancrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 Stancrest Dr. has units with dishwashers.

