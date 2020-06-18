3481 Stancrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d3e924075 ---- Features: 2 Assigned Parking Spots in Subterranean Garage New Carpet New Stove New Dishwasher Gas Fireplace Central Heat and AC Balcony w/ Storage Closet Breakfast Bar Washer/Dryer in Unit Condo Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, Recreation Room, Fitness Room Blocks from Downtown Montrose Renters Insurance will be required. Excellent Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141