Glendale, CA
1919 Glenwood Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1919 Glenwood Road

1919 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Glendale
Grandview
Cheap Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1919 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Highly Desired area of Glendale, above Glenoaks. This is a 3 Bed 2 Bath house fully remodeled. Garage features laminate flooring with its own Bathroom and Laundry Hooks Ups. Move in Condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Glenwood Road have any available units?
1919 Glenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1919 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Glenwood Road offers parking.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 1919 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1919 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Glenwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
