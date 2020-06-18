Located in the Highly Desired area of Glendale, above Glenoaks. This is a 3 Bed 2 Bath house fully remodeled. Garage features laminate flooring with its own Bathroom and Laundry Hooks Ups. Move in Condition!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 Glenwood Road have any available units?
1919 Glenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1919 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.