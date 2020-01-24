1609 Camulos Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208 Verdugo Woodlands
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
garage
2-bedroom 1 bath California Bungalow on a tree-lined street in the prestigious Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale. Property offers laundry area, breakfast nook, patio, detached garage, and a large private back yard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
