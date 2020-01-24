All apartments in Glendale
1609 Camulos Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

1609 Camulos Avenue

1609 Camulos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Camulos Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-bedroom 1 bath California Bungalow on a tree-lined street in the prestigious Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale. Property offers laundry area, breakfast nook, patio, detached garage, and a large private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have any available units?
1609 Camulos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1609 Camulos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Camulos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Camulos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Camulos Avenue offers parking.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have a pool?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Camulos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Camulos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
