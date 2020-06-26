All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:12 PM

1324 Bruce Avenue

1324 Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Bruce Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful light and bright home with pool in desirable Northwest Glendale above Glenoaks. It features gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with eat in area, central AC, two car garage and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have any available units?
1324 Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 1324 Bruce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Bruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Bruce Avenue offers parking.
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Bruce Avenue has a pool.
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1324 Bruce Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Bruce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
