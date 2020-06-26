Beautiful light and bright home with pool in desirable Northwest Glendale above Glenoaks. It features gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with eat in area, central AC, two car garage and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Bruce Avenue have any available units?
1324 Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 1324 Bruce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.