All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 2428 heatherwood ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
2428 heatherwood ct
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:01 PM

2428 heatherwood ct

2428 Heatherwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2428 Heatherwood Court, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 heatherwood ct have any available units?
2428 heatherwood ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 2428 heatherwood ct currently offering any rent specials?
2428 heatherwood ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 heatherwood ct pet-friendly?
No, 2428 heatherwood ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct offer parking?
Yes, 2428 heatherwood ct offers parking.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 heatherwood ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct have a pool?
No, 2428 heatherwood ct does not have a pool.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct have accessible units?
No, 2428 heatherwood ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 heatherwood ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 heatherwood ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 heatherwood ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College