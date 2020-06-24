All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like Grand Regency.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
Grand Regency
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Grand Regency

2050 E Grand Ave · (858) 239-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2070H · Avail. Aug 6

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2020A · Avail. Sep 5

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Regency.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Known for a community that is calm, tranquil, with friendly on-site management and residents who love their pets. Grand Regency Apartments offers a lifestyle you deserve. Tucked away in Escondido, we offer an escape from the daily hustle of city life. Enjoy our lush landscape areas, sparkling pool and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. You can experience what Escondido has to offer just minutes away from your front door . If you enjoy wildlife, then in under 10 minutes you can have a fun day at the San Diego Wild Life Park or you can enjoy a leisure glass of award winning wine at our local Vineyards. Just a few reasons you should call Grand Regency your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Regency have any available units?
Grand Regency has 2 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Regency have?
Some of Grand Regency's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Regency currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Regency is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Grand Regency pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Regency is pet friendly.
Does Grand Regency offer parking?
Yes, Grand Regency offers parking.
Does Grand Regency have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Regency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Regency have a pool?
Yes, Grand Regency has a pool.
Does Grand Regency have accessible units?
No, Grand Regency does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Regency have units with dishwashers?
No, Grand Regency does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grand Regency?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity