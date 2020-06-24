Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Known for a community that is calm, tranquil, with friendly on-site management and residents who love their pets. Grand Regency Apartments offers a lifestyle you deserve. Tucked away in Escondido, we offer an escape from the daily hustle of city life. Enjoy our lush landscape areas, sparkling pool and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. You can experience what Escondido has to offer just minutes away from your front door . If you enjoy wildlife, then in under 10 minutes you can have a fun day at the San Diego Wild Life Park or you can enjoy a leisure glass of award winning wine at our local Vineyards. Just a few reasons you should call Grand Regency your new home!