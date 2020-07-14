All apartments in Escondido
Elán Riverwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Riverwalk

1332 Morning View Dr · (760) 314-4399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1332 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Riverwalk.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Elan RiverWalk Apartment Homes for rent in Escondido, CA is located in what is known as the "Hidden Valley". The breathtaking community blends small-town friendliness with big-city excitement and thrills and situated alongside a wooded creek side setting. The community is minutes from rich history, culture centers, and world class performances, as well as other internationally-renowned artist attractions. Whether you what to play a challenging round of golf, hike in scenic preserves, or bike down ranch or pine-covered mountains, your possibilities are endless.The community has some of the finest upgrades. Our home amenities include central heating & air, vaulted ceiling in upstairs units, a full kitchen, private patio/balcony, and extra storage areas. The community also boasts new state-of -the-art laundry facilities, a sparkling pool and refreshing spa, covered parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan RiverWalk welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located east of Interstate 15 and minutes from Highway 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield North County Fair, which offers three stories of big name retailers, visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Escondido History Center at Grape Day Park, Stone Brewery, and World Bistro & Gardens, or explore a wide variety of restaurants and Four Diamond Hotel Casinos. Come and experience quality living at Elan RiverWalk. You may never want to leave home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $750, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: 1 Assigned carport per apartment/unit at no charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Riverwalk have any available units?
Elán Riverwalk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Riverwalk have?
Some of Elán Riverwalk's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Riverwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Riverwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Riverwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Riverwalk is pet friendly.
Does Elán Riverwalk offer parking?
Yes, Elán Riverwalk offers parking.
Does Elán Riverwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Riverwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Riverwalk have a pool?
Yes, Elán Riverwalk has a pool.
Does Elán Riverwalk have accessible units?
Yes, Elán Riverwalk has accessible units.
Does Elán Riverwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Riverwalk has units with dishwashers.
