Elán Riverwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal

Elan RiverWalk Apartment Homes for rent in Escondido, CA is located in what is known as the "Hidden Valley". The breathtaking community blends small-town friendliness with big-city excitement and thrills and situated alongside a wooded creek side setting. The community is minutes from rich history, culture centers, and world class performances, as well as other internationally-renowned artist attractions. Whether you what to play a challenging round of golf, hike in scenic preserves, or bike down ranch or pine-covered mountains, your possibilities are endless.The community has some of the finest upgrades. Our home amenities include central heating & air, vaulted ceiling in upstairs units, a full kitchen, private patio/balcony, and extra storage areas. The community also boasts new state-of -the-art laundry facilities, a sparkling pool and refreshing spa, covered parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan RiverWalk welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located east of Interstate 15 and minutes from Highway 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield North County Fair, which offers three stories of big name retailers, visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Escondido History Center at Grape Day Park, Stone Brewery, and World Bistro & Gardens, or explore a wide variety of restaurants and Four Diamond Hotel Casinos. Come and experience quality living at Elan RiverWalk. You may never want to leave home!