Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1314 Corte Venosa

1314 Corte Venosa · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Corte Venosa, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Gated Community - Feel right at home in this bright and welcoming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo centrally located in Costa Mesa. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and crisp white cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor and brand new carpet in bedrooms. The home features central heat and A/C, an attached 2 car garage, gas fire place in living room, convenient laundry room on the second floor, and a deluxe walk in closet in the master bedroom. Additional perks of living in this beautiful gated community are the pool, spa, and barbecues always available for your enjoyment. You will also have quick and easy access to major highways, South Coast Plaza, Ikea, and the OC Mix.

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (14 month lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

BRE:01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Corte Venosa have any available units?
1314 Corte Venosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Corte Venosa have?
Some of 1314 Corte Venosa's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Corte Venosa currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Corte Venosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Corte Venosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Corte Venosa is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Corte Venosa offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Corte Venosa offers parking.
Does 1314 Corte Venosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Corte Venosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Corte Venosa have a pool?
Yes, 1314 Corte Venosa has a pool.
Does 1314 Corte Venosa have accessible units?
No, 1314 Corte Venosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Corte Venosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Corte Venosa does not have units with dishwashers.
