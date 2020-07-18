1314 Corte Venosa

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Gated Community - Feel right at home in this bright and welcoming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo centrally located in Costa Mesa. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and crisp white cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor and brand new carpet in bedrooms. The home features central heat and A/C, an attached 2 car garage, gas fire place in living room, convenient laundry room on the second floor, and a deluxe walk in closet in the master bedroom. Additional perks of living in this beautiful gated community are the pool, spa, and barbecues always available for your enjoyment. You will also have quick and easy access to major highways, South Coast Plaza, Ikea, and the OC Mix.



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (14 month lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



No Pets Allowed



