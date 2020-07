Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport clubhouse courtyard green community guest parking hot tub package receiving

Live like you want - that’s our anthem. AVA is a new kind of living space in Costa Mesa by Newport’s Back Bay. This is a choice of ’hood where tacos meet sushi, double expressos meet green tea and yoga, and shopping depends on your mood of the moment. Public transportation’s right here, if you need it. AVA’s studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments feature newly renovated kitchens and urban-inspired design that extends beyond your walls to cool spaces inside and out. Make it yours. Hang in the loft or head for the pool. There’s outdoor chill spaces with WiFi and BBQ’s and an awesome fitness center. Hey, we don’t want to tell you where or how to live, but you might want to check out AVA Newport.