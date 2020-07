27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde

Amenities

Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Orange County apartments feature sleek open living spaces, contemporary lighting, luxurious baths, new windows highlighting breathtaking water views, and several unique touches. Our modern kitchens boast granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, islands, and premium shaker-style cabinets. Enjoy an energetic social scene at one of our many outdoor living lounges or relax and rejuvenate on a bench next to a refreshing water feature. Maybe you prefer to re-energize with yoga or spin class or just indulge your senses by one of five lavish pools. Whatever your desire, find it at one of the best kept secrets in Costa Mesa - 27 Seventy Five. Visit today for a personalized tour! We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!