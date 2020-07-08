Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
737 Baylor Avenue - 1
737 Baylor Ave
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
737 Baylor Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91902
Bonita Long Canyon
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful established neighborhood near excellent schools from elementary through Southwestern College.
Vaulted ceiling, fireplace, quiet backyard/patio. Separate family room & Spacious Kitchen. Good storage in two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have any available units?
737 Baylor Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 737 Baylor Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
737 Baylor Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Baylor Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
