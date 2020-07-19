Rent Calculator
662 Gretchen Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
662 Gretchen Rd
662 Gretchen Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
662 Gretchen Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have any available units?
662 Gretchen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 662 Gretchen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
662 Gretchen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Gretchen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd offer parking?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have a pool?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have accessible units?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 662 Gretchen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 Gretchen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
