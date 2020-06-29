All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

289 Aventura Dr.

289 Aventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

289 Aventura Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Aventura Dr. have any available units?
289 Aventura Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Aventura Dr. have?
Some of 289 Aventura Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Aventura Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
289 Aventura Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Aventura Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 289 Aventura Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 289 Aventura Dr. offer parking?
No, 289 Aventura Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 289 Aventura Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Aventura Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Aventura Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 289 Aventura Dr. has a pool.
Does 289 Aventura Dr. have accessible units?
No, 289 Aventura Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Aventura Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Aventura Dr. has units with dishwashers.

