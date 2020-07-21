Amenities
1448 Caminito Sardinia Available 10/11/19 Eastlake - Three story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Loft - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath in gated community. Home boasts an open floor plan on the 1st floor, kitchen w/walk-in pantry & granite counters. All bedrooms are located on the second floor with laundry room. Master bedroom features ceiling fan & walk-in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks, makeup vanity and separate soaking tub & shower. Third floor features a large loft / family room or possible 5th bedroom. Not to mention attached 2 car garage, yard and brand new carpeting!
Just blocks away from restaurants, shops and the Otay Ranch Mall.
Tenant pays water/sewer, trash, gas/electric, cable and phone.
Tenant to provide Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer Hookups
No pets allowed.
TERMS: Lease
Application fee: $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.
Contact Lynne for private showing (760) 828-8259
This Property Is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
(RLNE4495210)