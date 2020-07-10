Apartment List
/
CA
/
chula vista
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:47 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chula Vista apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Results within 5 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
76 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
12 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now leasing, STUDIOS435 is an urban apartment community in the heart of East Village, the exhilarating arts district of San Diego. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, STUDIOS435 offers a premier downtown location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
173 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,083
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Results within 10 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Little Italy
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Mission Valley
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Morena
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
40 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,698
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Mission Valley East
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,649
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Mission Valley
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Little Italy
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,999
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
25 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Little Italy
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,878
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
City Guide for Chula Vista, CA

If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chula Vista, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chula Vista apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chula Vista apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChula Vista 3 BedroomsChula Vista Accessible ApartmentsChula Vista Apartments under $1,300Chula Vista Apartments under $1,400
Chula Vista Apartments under $1,600Chula Vista Apartments with BalconyChula Vista Apartments with GarageChula Vista Apartments with GymChula Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChula Vista Apartments with Move-in Specials
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Apartments with PoolChula Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerChula Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsChula Vista Furnished ApartmentsChula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College