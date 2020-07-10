33 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with move-in specials
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 44
1 of 43
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 44
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 30
1 of 58
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 44
1 of 42
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 74
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 27
1 of 38
If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.
Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chula Vista apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chula Vista apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.