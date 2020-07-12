/
310 Apartments for rent in Eastlake, Chula Vista, CA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
738 EASTSHORE TERRACE
738 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
441 sqft
An OASIS LOCATION! Leaving Calif & want a place to plop when back in San Diego? Looking to buy as a 1rst timer? THIS IS IT! desirable neighborhood! An est 500 steps to a morning run or walk begins at the LAKE or a paddleboat ride on the LAKE, visit
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1130 Camino Prado
1130 Camino Prado, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1833 sqft
Beautiful Chula Vista Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Rich Farmer Team - This is an amazing new development in Chula Vista and must see. Very few rentals in this area. This community features two pools, community center, a weight room and lots more.
1 of 8
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
2075 Lakeridge Circle Unit 102
2075 Lakeridge Cir, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1045 sqft
2075 Lakeridge Circle Unit 102 Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Dual Master Unit in the Heart of Camelot! - This first floor unit features two masters separated by a living room with wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Eastlake
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
369 Callesita Mariola
369 Callesita Mariola, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 bedroom house rent ready in Chula Vista! (Gated Community) - Beautiful 3 bedroom home rent ready in Chula Vista! Located in a gated community off the 125.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1921 Lagrange Rd
1921 Lagrange Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2950 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters &
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
925 Lafayette Pl
925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3000 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 Barbados Cove, #8
2060 Barbados Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1139 sqft
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 Available 08/22/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1139 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Antigua in Chula Vista. The spacious Kitchen area with bar/breakfast nook and charming oak cabinets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1692 Ithaca St
1692 Ithaca Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1257 sqft
Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Latigo Cv
1123 Latigo Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1139 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in GATED Antigua! Property has numerous upgrades throughout including laminate flooring and tile throughout, REMODELED bathrooms, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, custom
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1287 Trapani Cove
1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1326 sqft
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2420 La Costa Avenue
2420 La Costa Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1621 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2420 La Costa Avenue in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Moon Orchid Ave
1710 Moon Orchid Ave, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2476 sqft
1710 Moon Orchid Ave Available 07/31/20 Like new 5 bedroom home in Otay Ranch! - Don't miss this large 5 bedroom plus 2 lofts (!), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Eastlake
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
15 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
