Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance garage media room cats allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry courtyard

Elan View Pointe Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful hidden treasure. Surrounded by lush landscaping and tropical trimmed trees, the community is just blocks from the Chula Vista Marina, San Diego Bay and Chula Vista shopping Center featuring over 100 upscale specialty shops, fine dining restaurants, and movie theatres. For additional fun and recreation, our residents are within walking distance to schools, a library, and community parks. While residing with us, take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The gated community has spacious one and two bedrooms that offer private patio/balcony, assigned underground parking, garages, bay views in selected units, and additional storage space. The community offers a newly renovated clothing facility and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan View Pointe welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan View Pointe. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come experience quality living and excellent customer service at its best. Welcome to Elan View Pointe!