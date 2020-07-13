All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan View Pointe

54 Woodlawn Avenue · (630) 931-2440
Location

54 Woodlawn Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan View Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
courtyard
Elan View Pointe Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful hidden treasure. Surrounded by lush landscaping and tropical trimmed trees, the community is just blocks from the Chula Vista Marina, San Diego Bay and Chula Vista shopping Center featuring over 100 upscale specialty shops, fine dining restaurants, and movie theatres. For additional fun and recreation, our residents are within walking distance to schools, a library, and community parks. While residing with us, take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The gated community has spacious one and two bedrooms that offer private patio/balcony, assigned underground parking, garages, bay views in selected units, and additional storage space. The community offers a newly renovated clothing facility and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan View Pointe welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan View Pointe. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come experience quality living and excellent customer service at its best. Welcome to Elan View Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Lot: Included in lease.

