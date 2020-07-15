/
Grossmont College
22 Apartments For Rent Near Grossmont College
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
43 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,696
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1764 sqft
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1309 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom House in San Carlos with Solar Panels!!! - This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home has over 1,300 esf of living space including living room with a fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook.
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
6376 Lake Como Ave.
6376 Lake Como Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1463 sqft
4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego with views of Cowles Mountain. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
8681 Camden Drive Available 07/15/20 New Three Bedroom House in Santee!!! - Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
6010 Kelton Avenue
6010 Kelton Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1495 sqft
6010 Kelton Avenue Available 08/01/20 La Mesa SFR, 3 Bedrooms, Office, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage...fantastic upgrades - We like the vibe of this home. A prime example of what updating and remodeling can do. Corner lot.
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2607 sqft
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect
1 Unit Available
9027 Farrington Court
9027 Farrington Court, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1662 sqft
9027 Farrington Court Available 08/01/20 Modern 4 BR 2.5 BA detached single-family home. - Located within a development of just 11 detached single-family homes. Gorgeous tile flooring on the entry level main living floor as well as in all bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
7844 Lake Tahoe Ave
7844 Lake Tahoe Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1961 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home In San Carlos With Sweeping Views To Golf Course And Surrounding Mountains - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the nicest street in San Carlos.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7537 El Paso Street
7537 El Paso Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1844 sqft
7537 El Paso Street Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Views and Walking Distance to Lake Murray - This home is a must see! The second story deck has a wonderful view of Lake Murray.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35
7835 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1048 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the very quiet community of San Carlos! This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
8741 Lake Murray Blvd
8741 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 262223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262223 Property Id 262223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790619)
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
6261 Crystal Lake Ave
6261 Crystal Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2224 sqft
Completely Upgraded San Carlos Gem. MUST SEE!!! - 6261 Crystal Lake Ave is located in the highly desirable town of San Carlos. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an enclosed patio has been completely upgraded.
