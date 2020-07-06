7078 Rose Dr.

Amenities

Stunning Home with Coastal Views in Carlsbad - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpzyIywBfmI, and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYsGte46Lg. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/



Spacious custom home built with quality finishes in a high end subdivision (Bay Collection) in south Carlsbad, minutes to I-5. Four bedrooms with huge loft space and incredible views. Hardwood floor for the entire first floor, contemporary family room with a stone fireplace built-in entertainment center and built-in stereo speakers. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters with large center island, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, six-burner range with hood, and a cozy circled breakfast nook. Master bedroom includes a giant bath with custom stone tile, granite dual vanity, a whirlpool spa, a huge shower, a separate toilet, a spacious walk-in closet and built-in study area. Front load washer and dryer in laundry room, 3-car tandem garage, storage shed, back yard, includes gardener 2 times month. Schools: Carlsbad Unified (Aviara Oaks Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Carlsbad High School)



Pets without aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile completed. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All appliances under home warranty, tenant responsible for $75 service fee for repairs only. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping included. 1 year lease. Showings are done virtually only, in person with an application received. Refundable if not processed. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



