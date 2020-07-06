All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7078 Rose Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7078 Rose Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7078 Rose Dr.

7078 Rose Drive · (760) 206-3144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7078 Rose Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7078 Rose Dr. · Avail. now

$4,855

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Home with Coastal Views in Carlsbad - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpzyIywBfmI, and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYsGte46Lg. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/

Spacious custom home built with quality finishes in a high end subdivision (Bay Collection) in south Carlsbad, minutes to I-5. Four bedrooms with huge loft space and incredible views. Hardwood floor for the entire first floor, contemporary family room with a stone fireplace built-in entertainment center and built-in stereo speakers. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters with large center island, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, six-burner range with hood, and a cozy circled breakfast nook. Master bedroom includes a giant bath with custom stone tile, granite dual vanity, a whirlpool spa, a huge shower, a separate toilet, a spacious walk-in closet and built-in study area. Front load washer and dryer in laundry room, 3-car tandem garage, storage shed, back yard, includes gardener 2 times month. Schools: Carlsbad Unified (Aviara Oaks Elementary School, Aviara Oaks Middle School, Carlsbad High School)

Pets without aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile completed. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All appliances under home warranty, tenant responsible for $75 service fee for repairs only. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping included. 1 year lease. Showings are done virtually only, in person with an application received. Refundable if not processed. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5869972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7078 Rose Dr. have any available units?
7078 Rose Dr. has a unit available for $4,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7078 Rose Dr. have?
Some of 7078 Rose Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7078 Rose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7078 Rose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7078 Rose Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7078 Rose Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7078 Rose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7078 Rose Dr. offers parking.
Does 7078 Rose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7078 Rose Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7078 Rose Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7078 Rose Dr. has a pool.
Does 7078 Rose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7078 Rose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7078 Rose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7078 Rose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7078 Rose Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity