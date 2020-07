Amenities

garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a78606102e ---- This home is only available for rent from now through June 30, 2019. Lovely 2 BR, 2 BA duplex with 1 car garage. Remodeled a few years ago. Well maintained and clean. The back faces large green belt and community pool. 1 car garage and all appliances included.