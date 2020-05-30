All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4705 Marina Drive #15 15

4705 Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Marina Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Condo on CBAD lagoon - Property Id: 160875

Condo For Lease : 4705 Marina Drive #15 , Carlsbad, Ca 92008 $2149

Directions : Exit I-5 East onto Tamarak ; Right on Hillside ; Right on Park , Right on Marina

1 Bedroom , 1 Bath Top Floor Condo on Aqua Hedia Lagoon
New flooring , granite counters, cabinets & paint.

768 sq ft , 2 spaces of underground gated parking plus pool, jacuzzi , private boat and kayak/SUP dock. 22 units , $480 / mo. HOA paid by owner

Balcony faces boat dock and lagoon is at 10 o'clock angle
Sunsets from your private balcony,live the lifestyle you deserve
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160875p
Property Id 160875

(RLNE5193186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have any available units?
4705 Marina Drive #15 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have?
Some of 4705 Marina Drive #15 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Marina Drive #15 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 offers parking.
Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have a pool?
Yes, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 has a pool.
Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have accessible units?
No, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Marina Drive #15 15 has units with dishwashers.

