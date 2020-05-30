4705 Marina Drive #15 15

Amenities
Condo on CBAD lagoon - Property Id: 160875
Condo For Lease : 4705 Marina Drive #15 , Carlsbad, Ca 92008 $2149
Directions : Exit I-5 East onto Tamarak ; Right on Hillside ; Right on Park , Right on Marina
1 Bedroom , 1 Bath Top Floor Condo on Aqua Hedia Lagoon
New flooring , granite counters, cabinets & paint.
768 sq ft , 2 spaces of underground gated parking plus pool, jacuzzi , private boat and kayak/SUP dock. 22 units , $480 / mo. HOA paid by owner
Balcony faces boat dock and lagoon is at 10 o'clock angle
Sunsets from your private balcony,live the lifestyle you deserve
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160875p
Property Id 160875
(RLNE5193186)