4705 Marina Drive #15 15

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Condo on CBAD lagoon - Property Id: 160875



Condo For Lease : 4705 Marina Drive #15 , Carlsbad, Ca 92008 $2149



Directions : Exit I-5 East onto Tamarak ; Right on Hillside ; Right on Park , Right on Marina



1 Bedroom , 1 Bath Top Floor Condo on Aqua Hedia Lagoon

New flooring , granite counters, cabinets & paint.



768 sq ft , 2 spaces of underground gated parking plus pool, jacuzzi , private boat and kayak/SUP dock. 22 units , $480 / mo. HOA paid by owner



Balcony faces boat dock and lagoon is at 10 o'clock angle

Sunsets from your private balcony,live the lifestyle you deserve

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160875p

Property Id 160875



(RLNE5193186)