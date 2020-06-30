All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

3146 Vista Grande

3146 Vista Grande · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Vista Grande, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1st floor unit! Hardwood floors. Great view of Canyon from backyard. Pool and Tennis Court. Great location. Close to the beach. Close to shops. Close to restaurants. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Vista Grande have any available units?
3146 Vista Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Vista Grande have?
Some of 3146 Vista Grande's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Vista Grande currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Vista Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Vista Grande pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Vista Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3146 Vista Grande offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Vista Grande offers parking.
Does 3146 Vista Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Vista Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Vista Grande have a pool?
Yes, 3146 Vista Grande has a pool.
Does 3146 Vista Grande have accessible units?
No, 3146 Vista Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Vista Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Vista Grande has units with dishwashers.

