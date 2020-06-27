All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2745 La Gran Via

2745 La Gran via
Location

2745 La Gran via, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 La Gran Via have any available units?
2745 La Gran Via doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 2745 La Gran Via currently offering any rent specials?
2745 La Gran Via is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 La Gran Via pet-friendly?
No, 2745 La Gran Via is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2745 La Gran Via offer parking?
Yes, 2745 La Gran Via offers parking.
Does 2745 La Gran Via have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 La Gran Via does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 La Gran Via have a pool?
No, 2745 La Gran Via does not have a pool.
Does 2745 La Gran Via have accessible units?
No, 2745 La Gran Via does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 La Gran Via have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 La Gran Via does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 La Gran Via have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 La Gran Via does not have units with air conditioning.
