All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1410 E Bell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1410 E Bell Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:08 PM

1410 E Bell Avenue

1410 East Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 East Bell Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 2-Story newly remodeled townhouse in East Anaheim. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Private and quiet location. Newer paint, newer wood laminate throughout. Newer range, heater and air conditioning units. Light and Bright. Great floor plan. Indoor laundry downstairs. 1-car garage + 1 assigned parking space and plenty of parking on the street. Community pool. Green belts everywhere. Nice size back patio for bbq and entertaining guests. Walking distance to Roosevelt Elementary. Great schools: South Jr. High and Katella High. Easy freeway access to 5, 22 ,57 and 91. Just minutes to Disneyland, Angel Stadium, Convention Center, Honda Center, Downtown Disney, The Block Outlet Shops, train station, restaurants, stores, parks, etc. Must see to appreciate ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E Bell Avenue have any available units?
1410 E Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 E Bell Avenue have?
Some of 1410 E Bell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 E Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1410 E Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1410 E Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1410 E Bell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1410 E Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E Bell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1410 E Bell Avenue has a pool.
Does 1410 E Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 E Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 E Bell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles