1410 E Bell Avenue

Lovely 2-Story newly remodeled townhouse in East Anaheim. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Private and quiet location. Newer paint, newer wood laminate throughout. Newer range, heater and air conditioning units. Light and Bright. Great floor plan. Indoor laundry downstairs. 1-car garage + 1 assigned parking space and plenty of parking on the street. Community pool. Green belts everywhere. Nice size back patio for bbq and entertaining guests. Walking distance to Roosevelt Elementary. Great schools: South Jr. High and Katella High. Easy freeway access to 5, 22 ,57 and 91. Just minutes to Disneyland, Angel Stadium, Convention Center, Honda Center, Downtown Disney, The Block Outlet Shops, train station, restaurants, stores, parks, etc. Must see to appreciate ...