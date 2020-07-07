All apartments in Anaheim
Casa de Mesa

2515 West Winston Road · (213) 408-7528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa de Mesa.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa de Mesa have any available units?
Casa de Mesa has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is Casa de Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Casa de Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa de Mesa pet-friendly?
No, Casa de Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does Casa de Mesa offer parking?
No, Casa de Mesa does not offer parking.
Does Casa de Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa de Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa de Mesa have a pool?
No, Casa de Mesa does not have a pool.
Does Casa de Mesa have accessible units?
No, Casa de Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Casa de Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa de Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Casa de Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, Casa de Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
