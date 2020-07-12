Apartment List
/
CA
/
anaheim
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anaheim apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
925 sqft
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,950
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 18 at 05:06pm
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Orangewood Garden in Anaheim, CA! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
4161 E. Riverdale Ave.
4161 Riverdale Avenue, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1412 sqft
Remodeled SFR in Anaheim Hills - Located in highly desirable area of Anaheim Hills, has beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single level with 2 car garage attached. Newly installed carpet and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
7987 E Altair Ln.
7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1848 sqft
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1023 S. Stresa Way
1023 South Stresa Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1014 sqft
Anaheim Hills Exclusive gated community of Summit Renaissance 2BR; 2BA condo. - Anaheim Hills Exclusive gated community of Summit Renaissance 2BR; 2BA condo. Over-sized two-car attached “tandem” garage with opener and direct access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Colony
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Colony
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2
922 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1348 sqft
Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
310 S Vista Del Canon
310 South Vista Del Canon, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790 3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings Fresh paint & floors 2 bath large Living room 1st floor Fireplace Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2509 W Transit Pl
2509 West Transit Place, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1339 sqft
Beautiful Freshly Remodeled Anaheim Home - Brand New Remodel! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in West Anaheim. Fresh Paint and Flooring. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Separate Living Room with Newley Refaced Fire Place.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8258 E Birch Tree Lane
8258 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1661 sqft
Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
1071 S DOVER Circle
1071 South Dover Circle, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1207 sqft
A Lovely Single Family Home in a Desirable Area of East Anaheim in a Cul-De-Sac Location. This home has been fully remodeled and it is ready to be occupied effective August 1st.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Colony
1103 W. Diamond St.
1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District! Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1957 W Sloop Avenue
1957 Sloop Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1960 sqft
Beautifully expanded 3 beds, 3 baths, 1960 sq.ft. pool home with a LARGE family room nested on an oversized 8000 sq.ft. corner lot in the heart of West Anaheim.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
6425 E Shady Valley Lane
6425 East Shady Valley Lane, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3127 sqft
GORGEOUS home located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Surrounded by calming foliage. Breathtaking views of nature, mountains, sunsets & city lights.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.
City Guide for Anaheim, CA

These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anaheim, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anaheim apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnaheim 3 BedroomsAnaheim Accessible ApartmentsAnaheim Apartments under $1,400Anaheim Apartments under $1,600
Anaheim Apartments with BalconyAnaheim Apartments with GarageAnaheim Apartments with GymAnaheim Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnaheim Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Apartments with Washer-DryerAnaheim Cheap PlacesAnaheim Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnaheim Furnished ApartmentsAnaheim Luxury PlacesAnaheim Pet Friendly PlacesAnaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles