111 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with parking
These are the deal breakers:
Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.
Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.
Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.
Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anaheim apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.