anaheim hills
156 Apartments for rent in Anaheim Hills, Anaheim, CA
13 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
28 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
2 Units Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
1 Unit Available
4161 E. Riverdale Ave.
4161 Riverdale Avenue, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1412 sqft
Remodeled SFR in Anaheim Hills - Located in highly desirable area of Anaheim Hills, has beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single level with 2 car garage attached. Newly installed carpet and freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
7987 E Altair Ln.
7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1848 sqft
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community.
1 Unit Available
5871 East Camino Manzano
5871 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
3095 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Anaheim Hills. Save big on electricity with this solar powered home.
1 Unit Available
310 S Vista Del Canon
310 South Vista Del Canon, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790 3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings Fresh paint & floors 2 bath large Living room 1st floor Fireplace Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.
1 Unit Available
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.
1 Unit Available
6425 E Shady Valley Lane
6425 East Shady Valley Lane, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3127 sqft
GORGEOUS home located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Surrounded by calming foliage. Breathtaking views of nature, mountains, sunsets & city lights.
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
151 Toby Lane
151 Toby Lane, Anaheim, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
7698 sqft
This incredible custom, gated estate is ideally situated. It offers complete privacy on a cul de sac. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with two fireplaces and two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Anaheim Hills
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
16 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,640
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
11 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
1 Unit Available
6109 Salem Rd. #274
6109 Salem Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1090 sqft
6109 Salem Rd. #274 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4130057)
1 Unit Available
19982 Wrightwood Court
19982 Wrightwood Court, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1061 sqft
Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
6216 E Blairwood Lane
6216 East Blairwood Lane, Orange, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4150 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.
1 Unit Available
6346 E Edgemont Drive
6346 East Edgemont Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
4155 sqft
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office.
1 Unit Available
9201 Aubrey Circle
9201 Aubrey Circle, Villa Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2600 sqft
Live in dramatic Villa Park on one of the most prestigious streets. New carpets on second level. New wood laminate floor on the first level and cabinets redone in the kitchen. All bathrooms updated and landscaping updated.
Results within 5 miles of Anaheim Hills
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
15 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
