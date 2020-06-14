Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anaheim renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
15 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,799
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
The Colony
18 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,615
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Anaheim Hills
30 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Platinum Triangle
12 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,810
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
1103 W. Diamond St.
1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheims Historical Colony District! Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
108 W Santa Ana St
108 West Santa Ana Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1794 sqft
Modern 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Multi-Level Town-Home Next to Anaheim Packing District with Attached 2 Car Garage - Modern 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
725 N Mavis St 0
725 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/01/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
615 S Glenhurst Drive
615 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Welcome to 615 S Glenhurst, located in the beautiful Laurelwood community in Anaheim Hills. The open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an attached 2-car garage with no one above or below.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7929 E Christopher Court
7929 East Christopher Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1357 sqft
Beautifully remodeled upper end unit located in the gated community of Viewpointe North.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7737 E Margaret Drive
7737 East Margaret Drive, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room.
City Guide for Anaheim, CA

These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Anaheim, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anaheim renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

