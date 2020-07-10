102 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
The Canyon
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,720
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1298 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,877
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
25 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,781
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1095 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,625
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
17 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 18 at 05:06pm
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
7987 E Altair Ln.
7987 East Altair Lane, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1848 sqft
7987 E Altair Ln. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Anaheim Hills Home - Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled in the Anaheim Hills East Hill Community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1023 S. Stresa Way
1023 South Stresa Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1014 sqft
Anaheim Hills Exclusive gated community of Summit Renaissance 2BR; 2BA condo. - Anaheim Hills Exclusive gated community of Summit Renaissance 2BR; 2BA condo. Over-sized two-car attached “tandem” garage with opener and direct access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202
435 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1594 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS 1 month FREE RENT if you sign the lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue
7748 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
883 sqft
ONE BEDROOM MONACO CONDO! Features Travertine Flooring and Carpeting throughout with neutral paint. Kitchen has White Tiled Counters, Dishwasher, Gas Stove with THE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Cozy Fireplace & Large Media Niche in Living Room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Anaheim
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
33 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.

July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,145 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,145 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

