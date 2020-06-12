180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Platinum Triangle
20 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,464
1366 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,015
1445 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 W Lorane Way
1505 Lorane Way, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1177 sqft
Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 3 BR/2 BA Anaheim House - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202
435 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1594 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915
1357 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
108 W Santa Ana St
108 West Santa Ana Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1794 sqft
Modern 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Multi-Level Town-Home Next to Anaheim Packing District with Attached 2 Car Garage - Modern 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
725 S Hacienda Street
725 South Hacienda Street, Anaheim, CA
This house with pool is perfect for the coming hot summer. Close to shopping and eatery stores. Easy access to Fwy 5 / Fwy 91/ Fwy 22 Very central location to go about many area. Two master rooms and two bedrooms share a bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
220 N Curtis Way
220 North Curtis Way, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1118 sqft
Recently renovated this three bedroom plus seperate office space and two baths make this a great opportunity to live in a single family home with an extra larg backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
746 S Camino Grande
746 Camino Grande, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1539 sqft
New lease in the beautiful community of Parkview Anaheim Hills!! Close to Anaheim Hills golf course!! This end unit is tucked away near a large green belt area with large trees adding to a peaceful escape! Has a open entry with high vaulted

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Platinum Triangle
1 Unit Available
915 E Mason Ln
915 E Mason Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1630 sqft
Exceptional opportunity!!!BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 story townhouse located in the PLATINUM TRIANGLE minutes from fine dining and charming Old Towne Orange, Downtown Disney, Angel Stadium.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
621 S Melrose Street
621 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2049 sqft
This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
151 Toby Lane
151 Toby Lane, Anaheim, CA
This incredible custom, gated estate is ideally situated. It offers complete privacy on a cul de sac. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with two fireplaces and two full bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7737 E Margaret Drive
7737 East Margaret Drive, Anaheim, CA
Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
923 E Drapery Lane
923 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1701 sqft
Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1,701 sqft.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1525 S Euclid Street
1525 South Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1583 sqft
Welcome Home to Emerald Plaza, A Brand New Private & Secure Community of Homes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Convention Center
1 Unit Available
936 W Lamark Lane
936 Lamark Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1214 sqft
Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1400 square feet interior. Attached garage with entry to unit. Centrally located in Anaheim near Disneyland..

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
415 S Olive Street
415 South Olive Street, Anaheim, CA
Introducing 415 S Olive Street, part of Anaheim's historic colony of homes. The charming single-family Folk Victorian home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a private detached 2-car garage.

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,152 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,152 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Anaheim.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

