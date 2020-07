Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving yoga garage parking dog grooming area fire pit internet cafe key fob access

The George, a lifestyle community produced by Lyon Living, brings the elegance of contemporary design and life to the core of Anaheim next to Angel Stadium. Featuring 340 studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, The George offers open-concept floor plans with progressive home comfort. Unique to the community is its rooftop swimming pool, resident beer garden, and 16' LED screen that provide a lively oasis amidst the Platinum Triangle. Signature to resident life are the neighborly mixers, group fitness classes, and local highlights and productions from the artisans of Anaheim.