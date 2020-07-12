/
northeast anaheim
221 Apartments for rent in Northeast Anaheim, Anaheim, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue
221 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1471 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Anaheim
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
7 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
5 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,841
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1437 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
968 sqft
A smaller community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. Just minutes from Highway 55 and area parks. On-site laundry service and covered parking. Apartments offer updated appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, smaller community within a short distance of Highway 55, area parks, and local schools. On-site pool with sundeck, laundry services, and covered parking. Apartments are larger with lots of storage.
Last updated June 18 at 05:06pm
16 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4161 E. Riverdale Ave.
4161 Riverdale Avenue, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1412 sqft
Remodeled SFR in Anaheim Hills - Located in highly desirable area of Anaheim Hills, has beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single level with 2 car garage attached. Newly installed carpet and freshly painted throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
922 N Harbor Boulevard 1/2
922 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1348 sqft
Price drop perfect for a small Family, 922 1/2 N Harbor Newly Remodeled very clean 2 bedroom 2 1/2 1st bedroom is a Main suite is big with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom has a 1/2 bath, main bathroom has tub newly remodeled, Kitchen new cabinets, sink
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 W. Diamond St.
1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District! Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1 sqft
VERY CLEAN and ready for immediate move inNEW 6" Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
515 Broadway E
515 East Broadway, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS lot has two separate house on it Please do not bother front house .This is a back house ,2 bedroom ,2 baths fully redone, newer appliances, newer paint, Travertine Flooring, granite counters & newer shower...
