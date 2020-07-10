AL
/
CA
/
anaheim
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

274 Luxury Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
310 S Vista Del Canon
310 South Vista Del Canon, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790 3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings Fresh paint & floors 2 bath large Living room 1st floor Fireplace Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2509 W Transit Pl
2509 West Transit Place, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1339 sqft
Beautiful Freshly Remodeled Anaheim Home - Brand New Remodel! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in West Anaheim. Fresh Paint and Flooring. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful Separate Living Room with Newley Refaced Fire Place.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
707 S. Webster Ave - 114
707 Webster Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
980 sqft
Labor Day special! 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 story townhome semi standalone with central air, private patio and ceiling fan. Comfortable townhome living in a newer complex built in 1992. Walk to excellent elementary and high schools.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8258 E Birch Tree Lane
8258 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1661 sqft
Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
435 W Center Street Promenade Unit 202
435 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1594 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS 1 month FREE RENT if you sign the lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
1071 S DOVER Circle
1071 South Dover Circle, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1207 sqft
A Lovely Single Family Home in a Desirable Area of East Anaheim in a Cul-De-Sac Location. This home has been fully remodeled and it is ready to be occupied effective August 1st.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
100 N. Avenida Palmera
100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1335 sqft
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
1103 W. Diamond St.
1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District! Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1957 W Sloop Avenue
1957 Sloop Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1960 sqft
Beautifully expanded 3 beds, 3 baths, 1960 sq.ft. pool home with a LARGE family room nested on an oversized 8000 sq.ft. corner lot in the heart of West Anaheim.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.

1 of 71

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
6425 E Shady Valley Lane
6425 East Shady Valley Lane, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3127 sqft
GORGEOUS home located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Surrounded by calming foliage. Breathtaking views of nature, mountains, sunsets & city lights.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
7948 E Horizon View Drive
7948 East Horizon View Drive, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Beautifully condo nestled in the highly desired gated community of Viewpointe North. Features: 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths located near the pool. Two story floor plan. Cozy family room with fireplace open to dining room with access to private patio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
7748 E PORTOFINO Avenue
7748 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
883 sqft
ONE BEDROOM MONACO CONDO! Features Travertine Flooring and Carpeting throughout with neutral paint. Kitchen has White Tiled Counters, Dishwasher, Gas Stove with THE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Cozy Fireplace & Large Media Niche in Living Room.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1371 W CERRITOS Avenue
1371 Cerritos Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
This is one of the finest single level townhome property with 2 car direct access garage with newer flooring, newer a/c, lots of yard area and lot of amenities offered by association. THIS Unit is completely REDONE from inside OUT after Fire.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2014 S Eileen Drive
2014 South Eileen Drive, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1867 sqft
Highly desired California ranch style home on 10,000+ sqft corner lot w/beautiful backyard oasis. Home has great curb appeal w/mid-century brick exterior.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1935 W Clipper Lane
1935 West Clipper Lane, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1002 sqft
Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Hills
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1525 S Euclid Street
1525 South Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1583 sqft
Welcome Home to Emerald Plaza, A Brand New Private & Secure Community of Homes.

1 of 1

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
1616 S. Bettes Pl
1616 South Bettes Place, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1869 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom house for rent. Must see! - Beautiful 4 bedroom house for rent! Lots of room, huge 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
East Anaheim
1926 East Redwood Avenue
1926 East Redwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1293 sqft
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-In! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property.
Rent Report
Anaheim

July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,145 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,145 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnaheim 3 BedroomsAnaheim Accessible ApartmentsAnaheim Apartments under $1,400Anaheim Apartments under $1,600Anaheim Apartments with BalconyAnaheim Apartments with GarageAnaheim Apartments with GymAnaheim Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnaheim Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with PoolAnaheim Apartments with Washer-DryerAnaheim Cheap PlacesAnaheim Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnaheim Furnished ApartmentsAnaheim Luxury PlacesAnaheim Pet Friendly PlacesAnaheim Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West AnaheimThe ColonyAnaheim HillsSoutheast AnaheimNortheast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles