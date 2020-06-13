Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

45 Cheap Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,525
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
626 N Anna Drive
626 North Anna Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
506 sqft
Wonderful upstairs unit with granite counter tops, laminate floors, refrigerator and stove included.
Results within 1 mile of Anaheim
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Grove in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,469
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 E Wilshire Ave
1901 East Wilshire Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Charming property in a quiet neighborhood! HURRY WILL NOT LAST LONG! MOVE IN READY! (RLNE4360457)
Results within 5 miles of Anaheim
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Willard
2 Units Available
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
647-669 E. Birch St.
647-669 East Birch Street, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,395
The Civic Center Apartments is a cozy little community nestled in the heart of Brea. Minutes from the Brea Mall, Downtown Brea, and Craig Park, the complex has 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath units perfect for your needs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Tustin Avenue
1 Unit Available
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13132 Westlake Street
13132 Westlake Street, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,100
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to Lease a studio plus 1 bath back of home, unit has laminate flooring, quaint bedroom and separate entrance, full bathroom and separate area with sink and hotplate.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2548 Avenida Del Vista
2548 Avenida Del Vista, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
673 sqft
Welcome Home to your completely renovated - updated Corona condo for your enjoyment. This super cute down stairs unit features, 1 nice size bedroom with lots of closet space and a full size full bath room - with tube/shower unit.

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,152 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,152 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Anaheim.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

