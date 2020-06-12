216 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,525
900 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that the Franciscan Apartments is under new management and will be going through upgrades. We are currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Platinum Triangle
1 Unit Available
1801 East Katella Avenue
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located Orange County Living at the Stadium Lofts of Anaheim. This Candlestick unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915
1357 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
108 W Santa Ana St
108 West Santa Ana Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1794 sqft
Modern 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Multi-Level Town-Home Next to Anaheim Packing District with Attached 2 Car Garage - Modern 3 Bed / 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2533 W. WINSTON ROAD
2533 Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Renovated 2Beds/1 bath with Large Patio - Property Id: 80845 WELCOME TO OUR SLICE OF PARADISE. WE OFFER NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENTS ABOUT 840 sqft. SINGLE FLOOR LIVING SPACE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7929 E Christopher Court
7929 East Christopher Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1357 sqft
Beautifully remodeled upper end unit located in the gated community of Viewpointe North.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
8015 E Treeview Court
8015 East Treeview Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1357 sqft
This Turnkey End Unit is ready to move in! It features a remodeled Kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, the Living Room has a fireplace with a balcony, a loft area that can be used as an office or den, custom paint,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
621 S Melrose Street
621 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2049 sqft
This 3 bedroom/3 bath Colony Park Plan 7 Harmony condo is ultra spacious and highly upgraded.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7912 E Monte Carlo Avenue
7912 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
865 sqft
The popular sought after MONACO development in Anaheim Hills has a beautiful 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1023 S Stresa Way
1023 South Stresa Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1014 sqft
~ Beautiful gated "Summit Renaissance" community high in the hills of Anaheim ~ This immaculate unit is a first time rental ~ Townhouse style with nobody above or below and a cozy front patio with B/I BBQ ~ Tucked away in a prime interior location

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
6078 summit Court
6078 East Summit Court, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1271 sqft
Terrific home in Anaheim Hills. Private back yard. Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms upstairs. A private bath off of each bedroom. Formal dining area, fireplace in living room. cathedral ceilings, fresh paint, ceramic tile and carpeting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
7737 E Margaret Drive
7737 East Margaret Drive, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Euclid
1 Unit Available
1741 W W Greenleaf Avenue
1741 W Greenleaf Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
948 sqft
Excellent Location!! Unique 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2-story townhouse located at northwest Anaheim.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
923 E Drapery Lane
923 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1701 sqft
Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1,701 sqft.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Convention Center
1 Unit Available
936 W Lamark Lane
936 Lamark Lane, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1214 sqft
Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1400 square feet interior. Attached garage with entry to unit. Centrally located in Anaheim near Disneyland..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
415 S Olive Street
415 South Olive Street, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Introducing 415 S Olive Street, part of Anaheim's historic colony of homes. The charming single-family Folk Victorian home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a private detached 2-car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
510 S Anaheim Boulevard
510 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1336 sqft
Fantastic condo in a great location across the street from the Packing House! A secure entry takes you to an elevator and up to the top (3rd) floor of this spacious 3 bed condo.
City Guide for Anaheim, CA

These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Anaheim, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Anaheim renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

